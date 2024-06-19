Couple having illicit affair commits suicide in Rajasthan's Alwar

Jaipur, Jun 19 (PTI) A man and his sister-in-law, who were allegedly having a love affair, died by ingesting some poison in the state's Alwar district on Wednesday, police said.

The two went to a government school and consumed the poison there, Govindgarh Police Station Assistant Sub-Inspector Hiru Lal said.

Ashwin, 24, and Nirmala, 30, were seen by some villagers at the school and were rushed to the local community hospital.

While Nirmala succumbed during treatment, Ashwin died on the way to the hospital.

Nirmala worked as an aanganwadi helper and had been married since April 2017, the ASI said.

Her husband has been working as an operator in a factory in Prayagraj of Uttar Pradesh for the last four years. She left behind two sons, aged 5 and 6. PTI AG VN VN