Couple held for bludgeoning man to death, dumping body in Thane district

Thane, Oct 11 (PTI) A couple has been arrested for allegedly killing a 24-year-old man, packing his body in a plastic bag and dumping it in a village in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

The district rural police on Wednesday arrested the accused, Mohammad Siraj Ansari (32) and his wife Razia, in connection with the murder that occurred on October 4, an official said.

The body of the victim, Mohammed Aalam Ansari, was found dumped on an empty plot in Dharol village in Dharolgaon on the afternoon of October 4, senior inspector Govind Patil of the Kulgaon police station said.

The Kulgaon police then registered a first information report under section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and launched the probe, he said.

Based on a tip-off that the accused hailed from Jharkhand, the police team zeroed in on Ansari, and during interrogation, he revealed that the victim was his stepbrother, the official said.

The accused claimed that the victim pestered his wife to marry him, and in the wee hours of October 4, the couple bludgeoned him to death with a log of wood at their house, he said.

The couple then packed the body in a plastic bag, transported it on a scooter and dumped it in the village, the official said. PTI COR ARU