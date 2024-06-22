Couple held for robbing 85-year-old grandmother's jewels

Kollam (Kerala), Jun 22 (PTI) A woman and her husband were held for robbing her 85-year-old maternal grandmother of gold ornaments and jewellery in this district, police said on Saturday.

The accused Parvathy and her husband Sarath, both in their late twenties, were arrested by the East police here from Thiruvananthapuram on Friday based on a complaint by Yashoda, the elderly woman hailing from Uliyakovil.

According to police, Parvathy, who had been living with the complainant, was aware of the gold ornaments and money with her.

The accused, on Thursday, tied both hands of the old woman and forcefully snatched away her gold ornaments, police said.

The couple later decamped with Rs 25,000 kept in her almirah by breaking it open.

Based on the complaint of the grandmother, police launched a manhunt for the couple and arrested them from Kazhakkoottam in neighbouring Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. They were remanded later, police added. PTI LGK KH