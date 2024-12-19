Couple held for running prostitution racket at hotel in Raigad

Alibaug (Maharashtra), Dec 19 (PTI) Police have arrested a couple for allegedly operating a flesh trade business at their hotel in Maharashtra's Raigad district, officials said on Thursday.
Based on an information, the police sent a decoy customer to the hotel at Chendhare in Alibaug taluka on Tuesday and found that prostitution business was going on in the premises, a police release said.
Three women were found engaged in flesh trade at the premises, the police said.
The hotel owner, aged 57, and his wife were subsequently arrested, they said.
A case was registered against the couple under relevant legal provisions. PTI COR GK