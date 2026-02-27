Couple held for selling same flat multiple times in Delhi's Dwarka

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) A 57-year-old man and his wife have been apprehended from Greater Noida for allegedly cheating several people by selling the same flat multiple times, police said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Naresh Kumar Sikri and his wife Sharda Sikri (55), residents of Dwarka Sector-9, they said.

During investigation, it emerged that the couple had allegedly cheated multiple persons by executing sale agreements for the same property, which had already been mortgaged to a bank.

The police said the accused allegedly collected around Rs 2-2.5 crore from various persons through fraudulent means.

Sharda had earlier been declared a Proclaimed Offender by a local court here in September 2025 after she remained absconding for a prolonged period, they said.

According to police, two cases of cheating were registered against the couple in 2024 after complainants alleged that Sharda Sikri executed agreements to sell in respect of her flat and took substantial amounts of money but failed to complete the sale. The accused subsequently fled.

Two cases on January 6, 2024 and July 14, 2024 under relevant sections of the IPC were registered at Dwarka South police station and investigation was taken up.

“Despite sustained efforts, the couple managed to evade arrest. The anticipatory bail application of Sharda Sikri was dismissed by the trial court and later withdrawn before the Delhi High Court,” a senior police officer said.

Acting on secret information and technical surveillance, the team traced the couple to a hideout in Greater Noida and arrested them. During interrogation, they allegedly confessed to the crime and disclosed that they had mortgaged the flat and devised the scheme to raise money to settle bank dues.

Naresh Sikri, who works as a loan agent, is suspected to be the mastermind of the fraud, police said, adding that the flat was in his wife’s name.

Both accused have been produced before a court and sent to judicial custody, police said. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the involvement of the couple in other similar cases.