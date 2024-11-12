Couple held for thrashing man, snatching his mobile phone in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a couple for allegedly assaulting a man and snatching his mobile phone and wallet in the Alipur area of North Delhi, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Deepak (24) and his wife Deepali (23), police said.

On October 29, Anuj Kumar (29) lodged a complaint with the police claiming that when he was returning home, the accused arrived on a bike and snatched his mobile phone and wallet containing Rs 1,500, a police officer said.

"The woman also thrashed the victim brutally before both fled from the spot. After scanning CCTV footage from the area, the police arrested the accused couple from Alipur on Monday night," the officer said.

"Deepak was previously involved in several criminal cases of similar nature," he added. PTI BM BM ARD ARI ARI