Couple held for torturing, killing 45-year-old man in UP's Sambhal

Sambhal (UP), Aug 10 (PTI) A woman and her husband has been arrested for killing a 45-year-old man who was in an illicit relationship with her with police saying that the couple broke his limbs and knocked out his teeth. The incident took place in the Chandausi area on Sunday, when police was informed in the morning about the death of Anees, from Waris Nagar in Laxman Ganj locality, Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Srivastava said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that he was unmarried and was allegedly beaten to death by the accused -- Rais (40) and his wife Sitara (35) at their home.

Srivastava said that the couple has been arrested and will be sent to judicial custody.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that Anees and Sitara were in a relationship. When Sitara's husband got to know about it, he conspired with his wife to kill Anees.

The victim's father, Mustaqeem, alleged that his son was assaulted, his limbs broken and three teeth were knocked out with pliers, police said.

He also claimed that the accused owed Anees Rs 6 to 7 lakh, the ASP said, adding that a case of murder has been registered against the couple. PTI COR ABN MAN ABN SMV OZ OZ OZ