Couple held for uploading obscene videos of woman; six others wanted in case

Mumbai, Jan 27 (PTI) Police on Tuesday arrested a couple for allegedly uploading obscene videos of a 29-year-old woman on pornographic websites after forcibly videographing her, an official said here.

Six other persons are wanted in the case, he said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Sonu Gupta and his wife Sonia, the official of Samta Nagar police station said.

"The accused forcibly recorded the obscene videos of the woman and later uploaded them on various pornographic platforms without her consent. The ordeal took place in August last year," he said.

Based on the victim's statement, the police filed an FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act on Monday.

Efforts were underway to nab six other accused, the official said. PTI ZA NP