Nashik, Mar 1 (PTI) A couple was arrested on Saturday in Nashik allegedly with mephedrone worth Rs 3.60 lakh, a police official said.

He identified the accused as Abdul Samaj Siraj Ahmed Ansari alias Babu (45) and his wife Sabana Abdul Samad Ansari (40), both residents of Malegaon.

They have been booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official added. PTI COR BNM