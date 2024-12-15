Couple held with heroin in Jammu

Jammu, Dec 15 (PTI) A man and his wife were arrested here on Sunday on drug peddling charges and 28 grams of heroin was seized from them, a police official said.

A police patrolling party intercepted Rahul Singh Jamwal and his wife Shagun Chandel at Channi Himmat as they roaming in the area raising suspicion, the official said.

They were frisked, leading to the recovery of 28 grams of heroin from them, he said, adding initial investigation revealed that they were working as drug peddlers.

The two accused have been arrested and booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the police official said. Further investigation is underway to unearth their forward and backward linkages, he added.

The police urged people to assist the force in its anti-narcotic drive by sharing any information related to drug abuse or peddling. "The identity of the informer will be kept confidential," the police said. PTI TAS TAS NSD NSD