Couple held with heroin worth Rs 2 crore in Mumbai

Mumbai, Dec 2 (PTI) A couple was arrested for the alleged possession of heroin worth Rs 2 crore in the western suburbs here, police said on Tuesday.

Based on a tip-off, the anti-narcotics cell raided the accused couple's house near Rashtriya Udyan metro station in Borivali East on Monday, an official said.

The team seized 511 gm of heroin, worth Rs 2 crore, from the premises, he said.

The couple has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said, adding that a further probe is underway. PTI DC ARU