Couple in custody for murder of 75-year-old woman in Kerala

Alappuzha (Kerala), Sep 13 (PTI) Kerala police have taken into custody a couple in connection with the death of a 75-year-old woman whose body was found in the backyard of their house three days ago.

Alappuzha police said the couple was taken into custody from Karnataka and detailed interrogation was going on.

"The arrest will be recorded soon. As of now, there are only two accused in the case," a senior police official told the media.

The official said further probe will be conducted, and the accused will be taken for collecting evidence after seeking their custody from the court.

The senior police official also said that it was a "murder for gain." The body of the missing woman, Subhadra, was found in the backyard of the couple's rental home near Mannancherry here on September 10.

The woman had gone missing on August 4 and her son had filed a complaint with the police in Kadavanthra at Kochi. Police suspect that the woman was killed on August 7.

The investigation into her disappearance revealed that she had travelled to Mannancherry and that she was living with the accused couple, Mathews and Sharmila.

Later, it was found that the accused couple in their thirties was absconding.

As the couple could not be contacted, police went to their house along with a cadaver dog, which identified the spot from where the body was found.

Sharmila, who hails from Udupi in Karnataka, was acquainted with Subhadra. PTI RRT RRT SS