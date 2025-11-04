Couple in live-in relationship jumps to death in Palghar

Palghar, Nov 4 (PTI) A couple in a live-in relationship allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the fourth floor of a residential building in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the Hanuman Nagar area of Nallasopara East in the wee hours of Sunday, an official said.

As per preliminary inquiries, the victims, Deepak Jogadia and Kanchan Solanki, both aged 35, were in a live-in relationship, and had been residing in the building for some time, he said.

The official said residents of the building alerted authorities after hearing a loud thud and discovering the couple lying in a pool of blood near the premises.

No suicide note was found at the spot, and the exact reason for the extreme step remains unclear, he said.

The duo was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them dead, the official said, adding that an accidental death report has been registered.

A senior police officer said that all possible angles, including personal issues, financial distress, or relationship problems, are being probed. PTI COR ARU