Couple injured after plaster falls off ceiling

Thane, Aug 1 (PTI) A couple was injured after the plaster of the ceiling of their flat in Maharashtra's Thane city fell on them in the wee hours of Thursday, a civic official said.

The incident occurred around 4 am in the ground floor flat of a two-storey building in Bedekar Nagar area of Diwa, he said.

"The ceiling plaster fell on the couple when they were asleep," Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), said.

The injured were identified as Santosh Shinde (41) and his wife Sharmila (35). Both of them were admitted to a civic hospital in Kalwa, he said.

The building is 15 years old, he added. PTI COR NP