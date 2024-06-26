Couple injured, cattle killed in lightning strike in Thane

Thane, Jun 26 (PTI) A couple was injured and five bovine animals were killed after lightning struck a hamlet in Maharashtra's Thane district following heavy rains, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at around 7.30 pm on Tuesday at Kadachiwadi in Shahapur area.

A 60-year-old man and his wife aged 45, who were in their house, suffered injuries when lightning struck the place, Shahapur taluka's disaster management cell chief Vasant Chowdhari told PTI.

They underwent treatment at a primary health centre in Dolkhamb and were later discharged, he said.

Four cows and a buffalo were killed in the lightning strike, the official said.

Revenue officials on Wednesday conducted a 'panchnama' (spot inspection) of the losses for further action, he added. PTI COR GK