Couple injured in suspicious explosion in Karnataka's Hassan district

Hassan (Karnataka), Sep 30 (PTI) A couple was seriously injured following a suspicious explosion that occurred at a house in Alur taluk of Hassan district here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occured on late Monday, they said.

Initially, it was suspected to be a cylinder blast, but police are yet to ascertain the exact cause of the explosion, a senior police officer said.

A bomb disposal squad has also been roped in who will enter the house premises to know what exactly led to the explosion, he said.

The couple, Kavya (28) and Sudarshan (32), who were severely injured in the explosion, have been shifted to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru for further treatment, he said.