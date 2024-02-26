Couple jumps before train in UP's Bhadohi

Bhadohi (UP), Feb 26 (PTI) An unmarried couple on Monday committed suicide by jumping in front of a train at Parsipur Railway Station here, police said on Monday.

Vikas Harijan, 21, and Priya Vanvasi, 20, jumped before Ghazipur-Prayagraj train, they said.

The Nevadhia village natives in Jaunpur were having a love affair for the past two years but their families were against the relationship, Chauri Police Station Inspector Ashok Kumar Yadav said.

Their bodies have been sent for the post mortem. Police are probing the matter.