Shimla: A search operation has been launched after a couple allegedly jumped into Sutlej river in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh and is feared to have been washed away, police said on Thursday.

The missing persons have been identified as Dhooni Chand (35) and his wife Sonia (27), both residents of Batala in Mandi district. They have been living in Anni area, where Dhooni Chand was working in a hair salon, they said.

Police said they received a call on Wednesday evening informing that a couple has allegedly jumped into Sutlej and has been washed away.

A police team immediately reached the spot and launched a search and rescue operation with the help of scouts and locals.

Police said efforts to trace the couple are still ongoing.

The reason behind them taking the extreme step is also being investigated, they added.