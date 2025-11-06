Couple killed after car rams into wall in Rajasthan's Bhilwara

Jaipur, Nov 6 (PTI) A husband-wife duo was killed and four of their family members were injured after their vehicle rammed into a wall in Bhilwara district on Thursday morning, police said.

The accident occurred on a national highway in the Shambhugarh area when the driver of the SUV lost control while trying to save an animal that suddenly came onto the road, Shambhugarh Station House Officer Motilal Raika said.

The car collided with a wall of a bridge, killing Shantilal, 55, and his wife Pushpa Devi, 50, while their son Rakesh, daughter-in-law Seema and two grandchildren sustained injuries, the SHO said.

The family, residents of Dot Kheda village, was returning after offering prayers at Khatu Shyamji Temple in Sikar. PTI SDA SHS RHL