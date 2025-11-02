Couple killed after hit by speeding ambulance in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Nov 2 (PTI) A couple was killed and two others injured, while several two-wheelers were allegedly hit by a speeding ambulance at a traffic signal in the city, police said on Sunday.

The incident allegedly happened on Saturday night around 11 pm, at K H junction near the Shanti Nagar bus stand here.

The ambulance driver, who had allegedly fled from the spot after the incident, has been traced and detained by the police on Sunday morning, they said.

Police said, according to eyewitnesses, the speeding ambulance allegedly lost control and collided with several two-wheelers at the signal. The ambulance allegedly even dragged one of the two wheelers for a few metres, before coming to a halt after crashing into a nearby signal control post.

The deceased man was around 40 years old and his wife was around 33. They were rushed to the hospital immediately after the accident, but could not be saved, they said.

The other two injured were also shifted to hospital and have undergone treatment, police added. The angry crowd pushed the ambulance and overturned it, after the incident, alleging that there was no patient inside when the incident occurred, police said.

Police have registered a case and are questioning the ambulance driver, they added. PTI KSU ADB