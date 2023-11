Ballia (UP), Nov 1 (PTI) A man and his wife were killed when their bike was hit by a pickup vehicle in Amhar village here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday while overtaking a truck. Both Veer Bahadur Ram (22) and his wife Sandhya Devi (20) died on the spot, Additional Superintendent of Police, Mohd Faheem Qureishi said.

The pickup vehicle's driver Sonu Bharti has been detained and a probe was underway, he said. PTI COR ABN ABN NSD NSD