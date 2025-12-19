Couple killed after unidentified vehicle hits motorcycle on Mumbai-Nashik highway

Thane, Dec 19 (PTI) A 32-year-old man and his wife were killed in a hit-and-run accident on the Shahapur stretch of Mumbai-Nashik highway in Thane district on Friday, a police official said.

The incident took place at 11am near Atgaon when Dombivali residents Rohan Lodge and his wife Avantika (29) were returning from Igatpuri in Nashik on a motorcycle, the official added.

"Their two-wheeler was hit by an unidentified vehicle, killing the couple on the spot. CCTV footage from the area is being checked to trace the offending vehicle. A case has been registered under Bharaiya Nyaya Sanhita, Motor Vehicles Act for causing death by negligence, rash driving and other offences," the Shahapur police station official said. PTI COR BNM