Couple killed as car hits roadside tree in Odisha

Phulbani (Odisha), May 1 (PTI) A man and his wife were killed after their car hit a roadside tree in Odisha's Kandhamal district, police said on Wednesday.

The accident occurred on Tuesday evening at Raikia town when they were returning home from Berhampur railway station after dropping their daughter there, a senior officer said.

The couple was admitted to a local health facility and later shifted to the district headquarters hospital where they succumbed to their injuries, he said.

The deceased were identified as Subash Singh and his wife Nalini Nayak.

Singh was a retired administrative officer, while Nalini was a school teacher in Raikia town. PTI COR BBM BBM BDC