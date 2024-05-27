Couple killed as dumper hits three pedestrians in Maharashtra’s Palghar district

Palghar, May 27 (PTI) A couple walking on the road was crushed to death and another pedestrian was injured when a speeding dumper knocked them down in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Monday, an official said.

The incident took place in the Vikramgad area after which the dumper driver was arrested, he said.

The speeding dumper first hit a state transport bus and then an SUV before running over three pedestrians.

Victims Lakma Wagh (55) and his wife Sunita (50) died on the spot, while the third person, who was injured, was rushed to a local hospital, said assistant inspector Ravindra Parkhe of Vikramgad police station. PTI COR NR