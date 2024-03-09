Couple killed by Maoists in Odisha's Kandhamal

Phulbani, Mar 9 (PTI) A couple was allegedly killed by Maoists in Odisha's Kandhamal district, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened around 9 pm on Friday in Bidapadar village in Salaguda panchayat of Gochhapada police station area, they said.

It is suspected that the Kalahandi-Kandhamal-Boudh-Nayagarh (KKBN) division of the CPI (Maoist) was behind the incident, they said.

The Maoists dragged Dahira Kanhar and his wife Batasi Kanhar out of their home, suspecting that they were police informers, and took them to a nearby forest, police said.

They were assaulted, and their bodies were found in the forest on Saturday morning.

Police said they were investigating the case. PTI CORR AAM AAM SOM