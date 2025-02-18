Couple killed, daughter injured in road accident in UP's Sambhal

Sambhal (UP), Feb 18 (PTI) A couple was killed and their 8-year-old daughter was injured after an unknown vehicle hit them while they were standing on the roadside here on Tuesday morning, police said.

The victims were identified as Rameshwar (32), his wife, Badam Devi (30) and their daughter, Kunna, police said.

The family was standing on the roadside outside Sainjana village when an unknown vehicle hit them, killing Badam Devi on the spot, SHO of Gunnaur police station Akhilesh Kumar said.

The victims were rushed to a hospital where Rameshwar died during treatment while his daughter is undergoing treatment, Kumar said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, Kumar added.