Couple killed, five injured in accident in Himachal's Mandi

Shimla, Jun 9 (PTI) A couple was killed and five others, including two young children, injured when their vehicle fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place when Sandeep (30), who was driving the vehicle, lost control of it while overtaking another vehicle near Ahuna Nallah in Seraj area of Mandi district, they said.

According to the police, the seven members of the family -- Sandeep, his wife Neelam (24), their son Harsh (40), daughter Poorvi (1) and Neelam's parents, Dharam Pal and Raju Devi, and nephew Baldev, were en route to Shikari temple.

Sandeep and Neelam died on the spot while the injured were admitted to Nerchowk Hospital, they said.

Investigations are underway, the police said.