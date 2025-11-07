Couple killed, granddaughter injured as truck hits motorcycle in MP's Seoni

Seoni, Nov 7 (PTI) A couple was killed and their five-year-old granddaughter injured after a truck crushed their motorcycle in Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday, police said.

The incident took place in Sangai village, about 20 kilometres from the district headquarters, Lakhanwada police station in-charge C K Sirame told PTI.

"The truck, which was ferrying urea fertiliser for a cooperative society, hit the couple's motorcycle from behind and crushed it. Faglal Masram (55) died on the spot, while his Jagti Bai Masram (45) succumbed to injuries at the district hospital. Their granddaughter, Kosmi Markam (5), sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at the same hospital," he said.

They were going to Mandhai village in Chhindwara district, he added. PTI COR LAL BNM