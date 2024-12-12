Couple killed in car - truck collision

Kalaburagi (Karnataka), Dec 12 (PTI) A man and his wife were killed when the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a truck on the outskirts of the district headquarters town of Kalaburagi on Thursday evening, police said.

Mohammad Shekib Jilhani (32) and Sherin Shekib (28) died on the spot, they added.

The couple was on the way to Kalaburagi from Humanabad. The truck collided with the car near the Swami Samarth temple. The Kalaburagi police registered a case and started the investigation. PTI GMS ADB