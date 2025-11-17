Couple killed in fire at residence in Assam's Guwahati

Guwahati, Nov 17 (PTI) A man and his wife died and another person was injured after a fire broke out at their apartment in Bharalumukh area of Guwahati, an official said.

The incident took place on Sunday when the couple was preparing a meal for a family gathering.

“The blaze is suspected to have started from the kitchen, and spread further as LPG cylinders exploded. Several fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames,” he said.

The entire house, comprising several rooms on the second floor of a building, was gutted, with another resident also suffering injuries.

“Their daughter was not at home and is safe. The injured neighbour was taken to a nearby hospital and he is in a stable condition,” the official said.

The deceased have been identified as Debabrata Choudhury and Pompy Choudhury.

The exact cause of the fire can be ascertained after an investigation is carried out, he added.