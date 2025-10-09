Couple killed in fire in hotel suite in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Oct 9 (PTI) A man and a woman died in a fire that broke out in a lodge in Yelahanka on Thursday evening, police said.

"There is a lodge in Yelahanka Kitchen 6. We received information that the fire started in room number 6, on the third floor of a lodge. The fire started in one room, and the people inside, two individuals, were unable to save themselves. They have passed away," Bengaluru North East DCP Sajeeth V J said.

The deceased man has been identified as Ramesh, while the woman's identity is yet to be ascertained.

"We are investigating how the fire started and why they were unable to get out. The initial assessment suggests that the fire started in that very room. We have received a complaint, and an investigation is underway," Sajeeth added.

When asked about other possible angles to the fire, the officer clarified, "The investigation is still ongoing to determine what caused the fire, whether it was an electrical short circuit or something else." The officer said the couple came to the lodge on Thursday around 3 pm.

According to him, there are six rooms in the lodge and all were empty except for the one the couple had occupied.

The fire spread to the adjacent rooms, but no one else was harmed, the DCP said. PTI GMS SA