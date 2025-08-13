Couple killed in road accident in Assam's Kamrup district

Guwahati, Aug 13 (PTI) A couple was killed and their daughter critically injured when the vehicle in which they were travelling lost control and hit a divider near Khetri in Assam's Kamrup (Metro) district on Wednesday, police said.

The family was on their way home to Raha in Nagaon district from Mangaldoi when the husband, who was driving, lost control and the vehicle skidded off the road to hit a divider.

While the couple was killed on the spot, their critically injured daughter was shifted to a hospital in Guwahati.

The deceased have been identified as Gajendra Mohan Dev Sharma, retired vice-principal of Raha College, and his wife Archana Devi, police said.