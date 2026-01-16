Couple killed in road accident in UP's Chandauli

Chandauli (UP), Jan 16 (PTI) A married couple riding a motorcycle was killed after being hit by a speeding pickup vehicle here on Friday evening, police said.

The incident occurred in the Baburi police station area when Vinod Yadav (38), a resident of Katariya village, was travelling with his wife Neelam Yadav (35) on a motorcycle, police said.

The collision took place on the Lewa-Iliya road near Bhudkuda village, Circle Officer of PDDU Nagar Arun Kumar Singh said.

He said the pickup vehicle rammed into the motorcycle with great force, killing Vinod on the spot. Neelam was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to her injuries shortly thereafter.

The pickup driver fled the scene after the accident, police said, adding that the vehicle has been seized and the bodies sent for post-mortem examination.

Efforts are underway to trace the absconding driver, the officer said.