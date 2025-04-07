Couple killed in road accident in UP's Hathras

Hathras (UP), Apr 7 (PTI) A couple riding a motorcycle were killed following a head-on collision with another vehicle here on Monday afternoon, police said.

Station Officer of Sadabad police station Yogesh Kumar said that the accident took near Kursanda turn on Agra Road.

Rishi Kumar (26) and his wife Poonam (23), residents of Jarau village, were on their way to Sadabad on a motorcycle when an unknown vehicle hit them, Kumar said.

With the help of locals present nearby, the police took them to a Community Health Centre where doctors declared Poonam dead. Rishi was sent to Agra where he died during treatment, he said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, Kumar added. PTI COR HIG HIG