Couple killed in soil collapse incident in MP's Shahdol district

Shahdol (MP), Feb 17 (PTI) A couple were killed when soil caved in on them while they were digging for coal illegally in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred at Dhangawan village under the Budhar police station around 6 pm on Sunday.

Budhar police station in-charge Sanjay Jaiswal told PTI that a group of people were digging for coal illegally on the banks of the Son River when the soil caved in on them.

He said the police reached and found a man and woman buried under the debris.

The deceased were identified as Omkar Yadav (40) and his wife Parvati (38), the official said, adding that three others who were at the scene managed to escape.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Ramji Shrivastava said a lot of soil had accumulated due to illegal coal-digging activity on the river bank, and it caved in, burying two people.

He said the debris was being removed from the site to find out if there were any more casualties, and further probe is underway. PTI COR ADU ARU