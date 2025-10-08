Couple killed in suspected honour killing; two brothers held in UP's Sonbhadra

Sonbhadra (UP), Oct 8 (PTI) A case of suspected honour killing has come to light in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra where a married couple, both natives of Bihar, were allegedly murdered by the woman's family members for marrying against their wishes, police said on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Verma said the woman, Munnie Gupta (23) and Dukhan Sahu (25), both residents of Patna's Motipur village, had eloped and gotten married in Gujarat and had been living there.

Munnie's family was unhappy with the marriage and had persuaded the couple to return to their native place on the pretext of organising a grand wedding ceremony. However, after bringing them back, they allegedly killed the couple near Hathinala in Sonbhadra district.

The body of Munnie was recovered on September 24 from bushes in the Hathinala police station area. During investigation and coordination with Bihar Police, vital leads emerged that pointed to the involvement of her family members, Verma said.

Based on these inputs, police arrested two of the accused Munna Kumar (22) and Rahul Kumar (28), both Munnie's brothers, from near the Hathinala trisection on Wednesday, he said.

During interrogation, they confessed to killing their sister and her husband, the police said. Following their information, Dukhan's skeletal remains were recovered from a forest area near Rajkhar under the Duddhi police station limits.

A pickup vehicle that was allegedly used in the crime has been seized and further investigation into the case is underway, officials added.