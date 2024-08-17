Couple killed in trailer accident in UP's Jaunpur

Jaunpur (UP), Aug 16 (PTI) A couple riding a motorcycle was killed after being hit by a speeding trailer near a village in the Jalalpur area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Friday, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Shailendra Pratap Singh said Santosh Yadav (50) of Daudi village in the Nevadhia area was returning home with his wife, Chameli Devi (43), after a medical check-up in Jaunpur.

On the way, a speeding trailer rammed into their motorcycle, killing Yadav on the spot and severely injuring his wife, he said.

Jalalpur police station in-charge Manoj Singh rushed to the spot and sent Chameli Devi to the district hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The police are conducting further proceedings in connection with the incident, Singh said. PTI COR KIS SZM