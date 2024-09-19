Couple killed in wall collapse in UP's Sambhal

Sambhal (UP), Sep 19 (PTI) A couple died in a wall collapsed in Dhatra Shekh village here, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night when Chandan (55) and his wife Shyamwati (49) got injured when a wall collapsed on them due to heavy rains, Additional District Magistrate, Pradeep Kumar Verma said.

They were rushed to a hospital where they died during treatment, he said, adding that the sub divisional magistrate visited the spot and assured that financial assistance will be given to the family members of victims. PTI COR ABN NB