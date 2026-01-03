Couple killed, local singer injured as vehicle plunges into gorge in Himachal's Chamba

Shimla, Jan 3 (PTI) A former local BJP couple died, and a local folk singer was injured after their vehicle plunged into a deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district, police said on Saturday.

The accident occurred late Friday on the Chamba-Tissa Road when the three were en route to Chamba from Churah. Locals informed police after spotting the crashed vehicle on Saturday morning.

According to police, Hari Singh and his wife Shiv Dei, residents of Churah, died in the accident, while Jagdish Soni, a local singer from Churah, was injured.

Hari Singh was also the former vice-president of the BJP SC Morcha in Chamba.

Preliminary investigations suggest that darkness and steep slope might have led to the accident; however, the possibility of overspeeding cannot be ruled out, police added.

The exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, they added. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway. PTI BPL OZ OZ