Couple killed, nephew injured as car rams into motorcycle in UP's Budaun

Budaun (UP), Sep 25 (PTI) A man and his wife died while their nephew was injured after a car rammed into their motorcycle here on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The car driver fled the scene and efforts are on to trace him, they said.

Civil Lines Station House Officer (SHO) Manoj Kumar said the accident occurred near Shekhupur village around 3 pm in front of the Kendriya Vidyalaya on the Kadar Chowk road.

He said Pappu (45), his wife Asma (40) and their nephew Yusuf (24) were returning from Ramzanpur village after buying medicines when the car, coming from the opposite direction, hit their motorcycle.

The couple died on the spot, while their nephew was injured, the officer added.

The couple's family members said that Pappu had fractured his collar bone in another road accident around 20 days ago and was undergoing treatment in Ramzanpur.

Police said the bodies have been sent for postmortem. The couple is survived by their 11-year-old son Farhan.

The accident has left the family devastated, officials said, adding that a search is on to nab the car driver who escaped after the crash.