Couple killed over 'land dispute' in Jharkhand's Khunti

Khunti (Jharkhand), Jul 13 (PTI) A couple was killed and two others were seriously injured after they were allegedly attacked by one of their relatives over a "land dispute" in Jharkhand's Khunti district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Jhora Toli village under the jurisdiction of Rania police station on Friday evening.

Torpa SDPO Christopher Kerketta said Sukra Mallah was cooking chicken in his courtyard when his cousin, identified as Luto Mallah, struck him with a bamboo stick and then allegedly used a sharp weapon to fatally injure Sukra.

"When Sukra's wife intervened to protect him, she too was killed. Sukra's mother and son sustained injuries while attempting to stop Luto," Kerketta said.

The accused has been arrested. Police suspect that the incident stemmed from a familial dispute over land. PTI COR SAN SAN MNB