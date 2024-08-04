Couple killed, son injured as house collapses in Chhattisgarh

Gaurela (Chhattisgarh), Aug 4 (PTI) A couple was killed and their minor son injured after their mud house collapsed in Chhattisgarh's Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district on Sunday, police said.

Due to incessant rainfall in the area since the last few days, a portion of the house, located in Ramgarh village under Pendra police station area, collapsed in the wee hours when the family was asleep, a police official said.

The incident led to the death of Dinesh Vakre, who was in his late 40s, and his wife Sharda, while their 8-year-old son received injuries, he said.

After being alerted, a police team reached the spot and retrieved the bodies from the debris, he said, adding the injured boy was admitted to a hospital in Gaurela.

A probe was on into the incident, the official said. PTI COR TKP GK