Couple killed, woman injured as speeding truck hits bike in Rajasthan's Alwar

Jaipur, Feb 7 (PTI) A couple was killed while another woman was injured after a speeding truck hit the bike they were riding in Rajasthan's Alwar on Friday morning, police said.

The accident took place near the Naman Hotel under the Vaishali Nagar police station area of the city, they said, adding that the truck driver fled from the spot after the incident.

Vaishali Nagar SHO Gurudutt Saini said while Kasam Khan (40) and his wife Sahila Khan (40) died in the accident, his sister Zubaida was injured.

Police are scanning CCTV footage from the area to trace the absconding truck driver. PTI AG ARI