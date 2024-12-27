Couple, minor daughter found charred to death in Chhattisgarh house; cylinder, lighter recovered

Rajnandgaon, Dec 27 (PTI) A man, his wife and their 3-year-old daughter were found charred to death in a house in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district on Friday, a police official said.

The bodies of Bhagwat Sinha (40), his wife Tanu (35) and their daughter Bhavya were discovered at 11am in their house in Bhanwarmara village under Basantpur police station limits, the official informed.

"The incident came to light when Bhagwat's nephew reached the house. The door was locked from inside and repeated knocks yielded no response, after which he entered through the rear door. On spotting the three charred bodies in the bedroom, he alerted police," the official informed.

"A cooking gas cylinder was found outside the bedroom. Its pipe was brought into the room through the side of the door. A stove lighter has also been found from the spot. The back door was open. A probe is underway covering all these angles," he added.

Villagers told police they were unaware of any dispute involving Bhagwat, who runs a grocery shop, or his kin, the official said. PTI COR BNM