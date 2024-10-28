Couple, minor daughter get trapped in house as door lock malfunctions; rescued

Thane, Oct 28 (PTI) A couple and their 14-year-old daughter were rescued on Monday after they got trapped in a bedroom of their flat in Maharashtra's Thane city as the door got locked, civic officials said.

No one was injured, they said.

The family, residing in a flat on the second floor of a three-storey building in Kalwa area got trapped in the bedroom as the door got locked.

The local fire station received their distress call at 6.45 am, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

Fire personnel and the regional disaster management cell team rushed to the spot.

A machine was used to open the door and the three family members were rescued, the official said. PTI COR GK