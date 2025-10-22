Couple, minor daughter killed as speeding truck hits bike in Varanasi

Varanasi (UP), Oct 22 (PTI) A couple and their one-year-old daughter died after a speeding truck hit their motorcycle in the Ramnagar area of Varanasi on Wednesday, police said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Atul Anjan Tripathi said the accident took place around noon near Bhiti locality.

The couple, along with daughter, was travelling on a motorcycle when a speeding truck hit them, crushing all three under its wheels, he said.

Those killed in the accident were Om Prakash Singh (31), his wife Mamta (27) and their infant daughter, residents of Hardi Sahajni in Mirzapur district, the ACP said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

The truck and its driver have been taken into custody, and further interrogation is underway.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the tragic road accident in Varanasi and extended his condolences to the bereaved family members. PTI COR ABN NB