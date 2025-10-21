Couple, minor killed as bike skids on road, rams into wall in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Oct 21 (PTI) A couple and their four-year-old niece died and two others got injured after a motorcycle, all five family members were riding on, skidded near a turn in Jaipur district's Jamwaramgarh area on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Jamwaramgarh ASI Mahendra Singh said all five were riding on a single motorcycle when it lost balance, apparently due to overspeeding, and rammed into a wall.

The deceased were identified as Matadeen (30), his wife Manisha Devi (26), and their niece Anushka (4), residents of Khwaraniji village.

The injured, Lucky (23) and Sewag (22), were first taken to the Jamwaramgarh Community Health Centre and later referred to SMS Hospital in Jaipur, where their condition remains critical, the police said.

The family was on their way to Ladipura in Paota when the accident occurred. The bodies have been kept at the Jamwaramgarh CHC mortuary for postmortem, they said.

Eyewitnesses told police that the bike skidded and crashed into a roadside wall.