Couple, minor son commit suicide in Gujarat's Surat: family faced stock market losses

Surat, Apr 18 (PTI) A couple and their 12-year-old son allegedly committed suicide by jumping into Tapi river in Gujarat's Surat district, a police official said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night, Kamrej police station inspector AD Chavda said.

"A preliminary probe revealed they took the extreme step due to losses in the stock market and inability to repay a personal loan. The deceased were identified as Vipul Prajapati, his wife Sarita Prajapati and their son Vraj. The woman was under treatment for a mental ailment," he said.

"The family left their home in Chowk Bazar area in Surat city on Thursday night and jumped into Tapi river from a bridge near Galteshwar temple.This morning, a passerby spotted a dead body and altered us. With the help of the fire department, the bodies were fished out. We identified them through Aadhar cards found from a purse they left on the bridge," said Chavda.

Vipul Prajapati, a native of Bhavnagar who had settled in Surat, did not have any regular source of income and used to work as a casual labourer in factories as well as a diamond worker, he said. PTI COR PJT BNM