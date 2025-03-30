Couple, minor son killed in Rajasthan accident

Jaipur, Mar 30 (PTI) A couple and their minor son were killed when their SUV overturned on a highway in Rajasthan's Beawar district on Sunday, police said.

Seven others, including two women and three children, were injured. The victims were on their way to a temple at the time of the accident.

Their vehicle overturned and rolled multiple times, leaving Pukhraj Kumawat (42), his wife Pooja (38) and their six-year-old son Yashmit dead, the police said.

Ten members of a family were on their way to a temple. Prima facie, the vehicle overturned when the driver attempted to avoid collision with an animal, the police said.

The injured are undergoing treatment.