Couple mowed down by truck in Bengal's Malda

Malda (WB), Dec 11 (PTI) A man and his wife, returning home from a wedding function on their motorcycle, died after being mowed down by a speeding truck in West Bengal's Malda district, police said on Monday.

Advertisment

The incident took place at Sahapur's Disco More in Malda police station area when 41-year-old Subhash Sheel and his 35-year-old wife Babli Sheel were returning home in Namtola after attending a wedding function in Buniyadpur in neighbouring Dakshin Dinajpur district on Sunday night.

A speeding truck ran over the couple riding the motorcycle and fled the spot, leaving them seriously injured, a police officer said, adding they were taken to Malda Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

The couple is survived by a son and a daughter, he said.

The couple's bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, the officer said, adding a manhunt has been launched to nab the truck driver. PTI COR ACD